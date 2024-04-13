BRS, Congress Campaign Vehicles Roll from Ganesh Gadda

Top
DC Correspondent
12 April 2024 6:43 PM GMT
The BRS and Congress launched their campaign vehicles at the Ganesh Gadda Siddhivinayaka Temple near Rudraram in the Patancheru Assembly segment. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The BRS and Congress launched their campaign vehicles at the Ganesh Gadda Siddhivinayaka Temple near Rudraram in the Patancheru Assembly segment.

Following the BRS launching its campaign vehicles from the temple on April 10, the Congress on Friday flagged off its fleet in support of party candidate Neelam Madhu Mudiraj, who is pitted against BRS’ P. Venkatrami Reddy, and BJP’s M. Raghunandan Rao in Medak constituency.

Minister Konda Surekha accompanied by Madhu, TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy, and former MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao among others at the event. Soon after special prayers, Surekha formally launched the party’s Medak constituency campaign from Gajwel.



