BRS complains to Telangana Governor on political defections, police crackdown

Hyderabad: The BRS on Saturday complained to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan that the Congress government was encouraging political defections and using police force on unemployed youth and students after having failed to keep its word to them on government jobs. The party sought the government to take action on these matters.

Speaking with reporters outside Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said the Governor had responded positively and assured that he would inquire with the home secretary about the complaint that protesting students and youth were dragged out of the City Central Library premises and the OU Arts College.

On the issue of defections, Rama Rao said the Governor assured them that he would seek information from the government and ensure that the rights of the legislators were protected. “We informed him that we are pursuing legal options,” Rama Rao said.

