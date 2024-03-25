BRS Calls for Crop Loan Enumeration

Hyderabad: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday called on party leaders and workers to visit every farmer and check on the status of standing crops in the wake of drought like conditions in some areas. There were also reports of crop damage caused by heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

Speaking at a press conference, senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao expressed concern over the alleged indifference of the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, towards the plight of farmers.

Harish Rao criticised the state government's failure to request assistance from the Centre to assess crop losses across the state.

He demanded immediate official enumeration of crop damages and proposed financial aid of Rs 25,000 per acre for affected farmers.

"If the government does not take immediate action, we will launch an agitation in support of the farmers and even lay siege to the Secretariat,” Harish Rao warned.

Encouraging farmers to resist loan repayments, Rao highlighted promises made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding loan waivers up to Rs 2 lakh. He assured the farmers of the party's support in facing the challenges posed by banks.

Additionally, Harish Rao urged the Congress government to prioritise irrigation, provide a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal of paddy, and fulfil outstanding Rythu Bandhu payments.