BRS Bike Rally Supports Malkajgiri Candidate

Hyderabad: The BRS held a huge bike rally in Uppal, Boduppal and Peerjadiguda on Saturday in support of its Malkajgiri candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy. Medchal MLA Chamakura Malla Reddy took part in the rally along with hundreds of party workers.

The rally, which received a huge response from the people, started at Medipally and went through Chengicherla Road, Boduppal, Peerjadiguda to Boduppal, Ambedkar Chowrastha, Chilakanagar Road. Along the way, there were slogans of "Jai KCR.. Jai Telangana", and "Jai Mallanna.. Jai Lakshmanna..”



Laxma Reddy highlighted the development programmes undertaken by previous BRS government in the Malkajgiri constituency, including Uppal, such as Metro Rail, flyovers and skyways, and appealed to voters to elect him as MP with a good majority.



He said that only the BRS would safeguard the interests of Telangana state and Hyderabad and he would raise the issues concerning them in Parliament and try to secure more funds from the Centre.



Corporation mayors, deputy mayors, and corporators, former corporators, party presidents, senior leaders of BRS party, activists participated in large numbers in the bike rally.





Corporation mayors, deputy mayors, and corporators, former corporators, party presidents, senior leaders of BRS party, activists participated in large numbers in the bike rally.



