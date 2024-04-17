Brief Showers Cool City, While Heat Wave Torments Districts

Hyderabad: A brief spell of rain, lasting around 25 minutes, brought respite from the intense heat to people in Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam and Dilsukhnagar here on Wednesday evening. There were lighter drizzles in Koti, Narayanaguda and Liberty, among others.



However, heat wave conditions continued to torment people in the districts. Mercury soared above 44°C in certain regions while Nidamanoor in Nalgonda district recorded the day's highest temperature at 44.8°C.



Ayyagaripalle and Garla in Mahabubabad district, Munagala in Suryapet, Nampalle in Nalgonda and Aswapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, reported 44.7°C, according to the Telangana State development planning society.

The IMD issued a yellow warning, anticipating a 2-3°C rise in temperatures over the next four days across several districts.

Heat wave conditions are expected in isolated areas within Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts on Thursday and Friday. Adilabad, Nirmal and Karimnagar will also bear the brunt on Friday.



The forecast for the next five days across the state, includes light to moderate rain or thundershowers at scattered locations, which may provide some relief from the prevailing high temperatures.