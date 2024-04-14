Braindead Woman's Organs Offer New Life to Four

Kurnool: A tragedy in Kurnool has transformed into an act of extraordinary compassion. Donthu Krishnaveni, a 38-year-old housewife from Proddutur in Kadapa district, fell victim to a severe episode and was admitted to the local hospital on Thursday. Due to the seriousness of her condition, she was transferred to Kims Hospital in Kurnool for advanced care.

Doctors at Kims diagnosed a blood clot in Krishnaveni's brain. Despite valiant efforts by the medical team for two days, she was declared brain dead on Saturday morning.

In the face of this immense loss, Krishnaveni's family displayed remarkable strength and generosity. Approached by organ donation coordinators, they made the noble decision to donate her vital organs, potentially saving the lives of four individuals.

Krishnaveni's husband and family expressed immense pride in their choice. "We are honored to be able to offer the gift of life to others even in this difficult time," they shared.

Following the family's selfless act, Krishnaveni's liver and heart were transported through the Green Channel, a special initiative established by Jeevandaan and Kurnool Traffic Police. These organs were swiftly delivered to Tirupati for transplant procedures. Additionally, one of her kidneys was sent to the Kurnool Government Hospital for further medical processes.