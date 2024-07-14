BPCL Oil Refinery to Transform Machilipatnam: Andhra Pradesh Minister Ravindra

Vijayawada: Minister for Mines and Excise, Kollu Ravindra, has said Machilipatnam would experience development through the setting up of an oil refinery by BPCL at a cost of ₹ 60,000cr to ₹ 70,000cr.

“The AMRUT Scheme will be implemented with the participation of the central and state governments,” the minister said at a public darbar at the Jawwaripet party office in Machilipatnam.

Ravindra said the newly formed coalition government in the state under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu was performing brilliantly by fulfilling, one by one, the poll promises the three parties made to the people.

Citing AMRUT and BPCL, he praised Machilipatnam MP Vallabheni Balashowry for working in multiple ways to bring schemes and funds from the Centre. In the next 2-3 years, steps would be taken to create infrastructure and set up industries on a large scale, thereby creating many job opportunities in Machilipatnam, he said.



On Machilipatnam’s drainage problems, Ravindra said,”We are going ahead with a plan to overcome the drainage problem. The district collector and municipal authorities have been advised to remove silt from the sewers.”

On applications for TIDCO houses he said a decision would be taken soon. As part of the promises given by the chief minister to the people, the welfare pension increased from ₹ 3000 to ₹ 4000 was distributed. In relation to the construction sector, the free sand policy would help the poor build houses, he said.

He said students were facing difficulties in getting jobs. A Mega DSC has been announced by the government with around 16,500 teacher posts. The Anna canteens that were closed by the previous government were being reopened in August.



The minister alleged that the previous government did not manage the water properly. It left the water in the Pulichintala project without the facility for storage, which “eventually turned the Krishna Delta into a desert.”









