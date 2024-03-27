Boy heckled for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Mumbai: An 11-year-old boy in Thane, Maharashtra, was reportedly forced to chant religious slogans by a group of minors, which has snowballed into a political controversy. The alleged incident took place at Mira Road near Mumbai.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the 11-year-old, the boy greeted a watchman of his society with his community’s slogan. However, another group of boys forced him to raise a different community’s slogan. The police registered a case against five unknown persons under sections 448,295(A) 153(A), 143, of the IPC and sections 37 (1-c) and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

The FIR states that the victim boy had gone to purchase milk from a shop around 9.30 pm on Monday. While coming home, as usual, he said “Jai Shri Ram” to a watchman of the society. Moments later, five boys entered the society’s building and approached the victim. They forced him to say “Allah Hu Akbar” and then left from the premises.

A senior police officer said that all the five were minor and they were called for questioning.

DCP Prakash Gaikwad said that it was a small dispute between minor children that has been blown out of proportion. “We have registered an FIR for trespassing. We have summoned both sides and issued them stern warning,” Mr. Gaikwad said.

In another incident that took place in Beed district, the police have registered a case against unidentified people after “Jai Shree Ram” was found written on a mosque wall.

ASP of Majalgaon in Beed district, Dheeraj Kumar said that a miscreant wrote ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the wall of Markaz Masjid. “The FIR has been lodged in the incident against a person under section 295 of IPC. The accused will be arrested soon,” Mr. Kumar said.