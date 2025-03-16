Boy Dies Of Suspected Food Poisoning In ‘Unauthorised’ Hotel In Mandya

Bengaluru: A 13-year-old student identified as Kerland, a native of Meghalaya died over suspected food poisoning, studying at Gokul Educational Institution in T. Kagepura village of Malavalli taluk, Mandya on Sunday.

While, 29 other students have been treated at hospitals in Malavalli and Mandya. 8 students were shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in Mandya town and one of them was shifted to ICU.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar told reporters as many as 29 students consumed vegetable pulav served to them at the school on Friday on the occasion of Holi festival and on Saturday, some students complained of uneasiness and they were attended by health department personnel.

However, the health condition of students who eat food served to them at the school developed problems such as vomiting and nausea leading to death of a boy. It is said, an industrialist sponsored food for the people at multiple locations and surplus food was served to the students of Gokul Educational Institution.

Upon examination, the Deputy Commissioner found Gokul Educational Institution had permission to run school not for residential school. As many as 202 students study at the School which include 24 students from Meghalaya and the rest belonging to various villages in the vicinity of Malavalli.

As per preliminary inspection, the Deputy Commissioner said “negligence” on part of Gokul Educational Institution for running “unauthorized” hostel. Investigations are underway to find out who prepared the food and what led to the death of a boy. A team of doctors were monitoring the health of the students in MIMS.

Meanwhile, he said, parents of deceased Kerlang have been informed over the death of their son. Police have registered a First Information Report and began an investigation into the incident.