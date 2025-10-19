Boulder Fall Disrupts Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Train Services

Bhubaneswar: Train services on the Visakhapatnam–Kirandul route were severely disrupted early Sunday after large boulders reportedly tumbled onto the tracks between Tyada and Chipurupalli stations in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident prompted the East Coast Railway (ECoR) to cancel several passenger trains operating on the vital Koraput–Kirandul (KK) line, which connects Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

According to railway officials, the rockfall occurred around 4 a.m. when heavy boulders from a nearby hillside crashed onto the railway line, blocking both up and down tracks. As a safety precaution, traffic through the affected section was immediately suspended.

A team of engineers and trackmen was swiftly dispatched to the site to begin clearance and repair work. Restoration efforts began at daybreak, with ECoR sources indicating that the line is expected to reopen by afternoon, pending safety inspections.

As a result of the blockage, ECoR announced the cancellation of the Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Passenger (Train No. 58501) and its return service, the Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Passenger (Train No. 58502), scheduled for October 19.

Further updates on the resumption of train services are expected after the completion of clearing operations later today.

In a related development, reports confirmed that a goods train was struck by a fallen boulder on the same stretch between Chimidipalli and Tyada stations. The impact caused the locomotive to derail, though no injuries were reported.

While ECoR has ruled out any casualties, the disruption has affected a key rail corridor linking Odisha’s Koraput district with the industrial hubs of Chhattisgarh and the port city of Visakhapatnam. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.