Botsa wants NDA alliance to spell stand on Vizag as Capital

Visakhapatnam: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday challenged the NDA alliance to spell out its stand on making Visakhapatnam as the capital and privatisation of the Vizag steel plant. Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Satyanarayana asked whether the NDA alliance will make BJP announce that it will not privatise the steel plant.



Satyanarayana pointed out that the CM has always stood by his word and fulfilled all his promises despite facing all kinds of obstacles. He maintained that as far as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is concerned, he has already clarified that YSRC government is against privatisation.Satyanarayana pointed out that the CM has always stood by his word and fulfilled all his promises despite facing all kinds of obstacles.



“Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to make Visakhapatnam as capital. Recently, he also announced that he will get sworn in as chief minister in Visakhapatnam and continue to administer the state from Vizag,” the minister underlined.



He underlined that apart from making Vizag the capital, the CM will improve all infrastructural facilities to make Vizag a hub of all activities. He emphasised that the city is endowed with all facilities, like airport, sea port and highway connectivity.



“The Chief Minister aims to make Visakhapatnam as developed as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. He will go ahead and work in this direction after forming the new government,” Satyanarayana declared.



On other developmental activities, the education minister said work on the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport is going on. In its first phase itself, the airport will handle a million passengers per annum. In this context, he said a detailed project report has been prepared to develop metro rail from Gajuwaka to Bhogapuram.

Mulapeta Sea Port is also being developed at a fast pace, he added.



