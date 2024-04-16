Botsa Slams Naidu for his Silence on Steel Plant Privatisation

Visakhkapatnam: Senior YSRC leader Botsa Satyanarayana on Monday hit out at Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu for his failure to spell out his stand on the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant during a public meeting in Gajuwaka. Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Botsa Satyanarayana said he was hoping that Chandrababu Naidu would spell out his stand on the privitisation issue while addressing the public meeting in Gajuwaka, which is very close to steel plant, on Sunday evening. “Naidu is maintaining a double standard on this issue,’’ Satyanarayana said while categorically stating that YSRC government was opposed to the privatisation. Satyanarayana has also criticised Naidu for his remarks on stone-pelting against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “One cannot call the incident as a drama. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not an actor but a fighter.

The attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy was genuine ,’’ Satyanarayana said and condemned Chandrababu Naidu's remarks on the issue. He said leaders of all the political parties condemned the incident but the comments made by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan were satirical. The minister took on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan advising him to understand institutions and systems before making any adverse remarks. He said people had lost faith in Chandrababu and his aim to return to power would remain unfulfilled. “In 14 years as chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu failed to deliver and is now telling a pack of lies to get back into power,” Satyanarayana said.



