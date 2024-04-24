Botsa objects to Naidu's remarks on AP CM

Visakhapatnam: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana strongly objected to the remarks made by TD chief Chandrababu Naidu at chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other important leaders at his public meetings at S Kota and elsewhere.

``He called chief minister who is adored by people as neech. What should we call a man who backstabbed his father-in-law and grabbed power in the State,’’he asked.

Addressing a press conference in the party office in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Botsa Satyanarayana said people knew who were actual neech.

``Naidu is king of corruption. When entered politics, he rode a bicycle and had two acres of land for livelihood. How did he make Rs 1,400 crore,’’ he asked.

He said Chandrababu Naidu ran away from Hyderabad after he was caught in `Note for Vote’ scam. The minister also ridiculed Chandrababu Naidu who questioned why S Kota was not merged with Visakhapatna district.

He said Naidu failed to realize that once Visakhapatnam was made the capital places like S Kota, Araku, Parvathipuram and Anakapalli would be developed.

``Naidu went to court and blocked capital status for Visakhapatnam and now demanding merger of S Kota with Visakhapatnam,’’ Satyanarayana said.

He said Chandrababu Naidu was not realizing that Jagan Mohan Reddy would become chief minister again and serve the people.

``If Jagan Mohan Reddy becomes chief minister, the students would be benefited most. He had introduced CBSE syllabus in hundreds of schools and IB syllabus which is very expensive. The government is already imparting education through tabs from eighth standard onwards and tying up with global universities like Cambridge,’’ Satyanarayana said.

If these changes in education needed to be continued, it was essential to reelect Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief minister, Satyanarayana said.