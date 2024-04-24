Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy introduced the MP and MLA candidates in Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency to the electorate.

Speaking about the MLA candidates of Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Nellimerla, Rajam, Gajapathinagaram, Etcherla -- Kolagatla Veerabhadraswami, Sambangi Venkata China Appalanaidu, Baddukonda Appalanaidu, Tale Rajesh, Botsa Appala Narasaiah, Gorle Kirankumar, the CM said that all of them were committed to serving the people and that they have the abilities to be selected for the constitutional positions.

In the process, he also introduced minister Botsa Satyanarayana too the public when there was a huge applause. At that moment, Jaganmohan Reddy said that Botsa is a fatherly figure for him and urged the public to bless them, when the minister became emotional.

Onlookers who witnessed the scene also were moved by it.

People's blessings and their emotional connection with political leaders is something to be cherished for the people's representatives.