Bommai Slams Karnataka Budget as ‘Anti-People, Lacking Reforms’

Haveri: Former Chief Minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai has slammed the Karnataka state budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling it disappointing, anti-people, and lacking in economic reforms. He criticized the government for failing to fulfill last year’s budget promises while imposing a financial burden on the public.

In a press statement on Friday, Bommai pointed to a revenue shortfall of Rs 10,000 crore compared to last year’s estimates and a dip in capital expenditure, which he claimed would hamper the state’s growth in 2024-25.

“While last year's budget projected a total revenue of Rs 3,68,674 crore, the current budget estimates it at Rs 3,58,657 crore—indicating a shortfall of Rs 10,000 crore. Similarly, the total expenditure was projected at Rs 3,71,383 crore last year but has now been reduced to Rs 3,65,865 crore, with capital expenditure declining as well. This has hindered the state's 2024-25 growth rate,” he stated.

While the budget shows a fiscal deficit of 2.95 percent, Bommai argued that it would actually cross 3 percent of the state's GSDP.

“The figures were merely adjusted to appear favorable. Additionally, the state's total debt has now reached Rs 7,64,655 crore, which amounts to nearly 25 percent of the GSDP, indicating an impending financial crisis,” he added.

The former CM was particularly critical of budget cuts in key sectors, noting a 2 percent reduction in education funds and a 1 percent cut in women and child development. He also slammed the lack of special allocations for irrigation, rural development, and agriculture, calling it an anti-farmer budget.

Bommai further condemned the budget for failing to address regional imbalances. He termed the Rs 5,000 crore allocated to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) as inadequate, especially since last year’s funds were not fully utilized.