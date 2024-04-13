Bommai Denies Constitution Change Allegations

Haveri: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai, has countered allegations made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of attempting to instill fear by claiming that the BJP, if elected, would change the constitution.

Addressing reporters during his election campaign in Savanur, Bommai dismissed Siddaramaiah's allegations.



"Siddaramaiah has nothing substantial to argue against Modi ji. Nobody can change the constitution as everything is governed by rules. The Supreme Court has said that the Constitution cannot be changed. Siddaramaiah is making statements to create fear. Dr BR Ambedkar has bequeathed a permanent constitution to our nation," Bommai said.



Responding to Siddaramaiah's prediction that the BJP would not secure 400 seats, Bommai retorted by highlighting that the Congress is contesting only 230 seats and should refrain from commenting on other parties. He expressed confidence that the BJP would surpass the 370-seat mark and return to power without fail.





He also reacted to Congress MLA Laxman Savadi's recent statement that chanting "Bharath Matha ki jai" is not an exclusive property of the BJP.



"Every citizen of Bharath has the right to chant this slogan," Bommai remarked, urging Congress leaders to join in, which, according to him, would bring joy to Bharath Matha.



He added that seeking permission from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to chant the slogan reveals the Congress's mindset.







