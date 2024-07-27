Bommai Defends Union Budget, Slams Karnataka Congress Claims

Haveri: In a sharp retort to Congress leaders' accusations of the Union budget displaying a step motherly attitude towards Karnataka, Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticized the Congress for misleading the public.

Bommai urged Congress leaders to thoroughly examine the budget and compare the current allocations with those made during the UPA government's tenure.

Addressing the media in Haveri on Saturday, Bommai emphasized that Congress should first understand the funding allocated to each department in the budget.

"Under the devolution of funds, the Center has provided Rs 44,870 crores to Karnataka for various projects. For instance, over the last three years, the state has received approximately Rs 7,000 crores annually for railway projects, whereas during the UPA era, it was only Rs 700 crores annually. Delays in railway projects are due to the state government's failure to provide its share of funds and land acquisition," Bommai explained.

He added that the issue was recently addressed during a meeting of state MPs in Delhi, where the Chief Minister assured that the state's share of funds and land acquisition would be managed.

Bommai asserted that the central budget has adequately catered to Karnataka's progress, although more support is still needed.

"For example, Rs 5,000 crores should be allocated to the Upper Bhadra Project. We have met with central ministers and requested this funding, and we are awaiting the finance department's approval," he said.

Responding to the Chief Minister's claim that no wrongdoing occurred in the MUDA scandal, Bommai questioned why there was an investigation if nothing was amiss. He assured that the investigation would reveal the truth.

Bommai also mentioned a BJP-JD(S) meeting scheduled for Sunday to strategize for a protest.

Addressing the Chief Minister's remark labeling BJP members as troublemakers, the MP retorted that people have realized who the real troublemakers are over the past year and a half. "The people will decide who the troublemakers are and provide their judgment," he concluded.