Bollywood Film Producer Wins $1M Dubai Duty-Free Jackpot

Hyderabad: A Dubai-based Indian businessman and Bollywood producer Rajan Lall won US dollars one million, which is Rs 9,05,75,608 in Indian currency after a 25-year wait in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The 79-year-old Lall secured the windfall in Millennium Millionaire Series 535 with ticket number 3099, which he purchased at Concourse D on January 30 while travelling to Mumbai. Lall, who celebrated his 79th birthday on February 6, said he had been consistently buying a Dh1,000 ticket almost every time he travelled since 2000 — sometimes two to three times a month.

He has not decided on how to utilize the prize money and added that he is looking forward to the India–Pakistan T20 cricket match.

Lall, who is famous as “Dubbing King of India” in film circles, was associated with the Bollywood film industry for decades. He shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1971 with just Dh90, determined to rebuild his life and career.