‘Boils My Blood When I See Chinese Imports,’ Says Kejriwal, Offers Support to Punjab Industry

Mohali: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday promised an all-out support to the industry in Punjab for competing with China in manufacturing, saying his blood boils when he sees the import of items like plastic buckets and deities' idols from that country.The party's national convener was addressing a gathering on the opening day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026.

"God has given everything to this country. When God created the earth, the most prosperous and beautiful land he created was 'Bharatvarsh'. We have mountains, rivers, medicinal herbs, minerals, iron, coal and countless other resources.

"But I feel extremely sad when we import toys from China, plastic buckets, stationery, even the plastic containers in which we keep spices in our kitchens are imported from China," Kejriwal said.

"My blood boils when I see that even after 75 years of Independence, we import plastic buckets and phone chargers from China. We cannot make our own Lakshmi and Ganesh idols. This is a matter of patriotism. You must do this for the country.

"Tell us what you need and start exporting to China. Whatever environment you require, we will provide it. This is not a hollow promise," the AAP leader added

The former Delhi chief minister wondered if such items cannot be manufactured at home and at a cheaper cost.

"Give Punjabis the opportunity, and they will manufacture products cheaper than China and even export to them," he asserted.

He alleged that in the 75 years of the country's Independence, no government trusted the talent of its own people.

"Our systems have been so weak that they do not allow anyone to do anything. We must be given opportunities. India must become number one, and we must defeat China," he said.

"I today offer you and (chief Minister Bhagwant) Mann saab is with me, the whole Punjab government is with me. Tell us what you need to defeat China and we will provide it to you in Punjab," he added.

Kejriwal said that he remembered the time in the 1980s when Punjab ranked one in the country in terms of per capita income, a status it lost over the past 40 years, slipping to 18th position.

"When we took charge of the government in 2022, there was a very gloomy atmosphere. Industries were leaving Punjab," he said.

"When we took charge of the government in Punjab and saw darkness everywhere, we tried to understand how many countries that were once behind India have progressed so much today," he added.

Kejriwal said he does not consider AAP to be a political party but a startup, a Unicorn, and it will become a national party in 10-12 years.

The former IRS officer said that over the past two-three years he travelled across Punjab with Mann to get the pulse of industry captains.

"One major conclusion emerged: People were unhappy with the government and troubled by government interference. There was only one demand that the government should stop interfering and allow them to do their work and run their businesses," he said.