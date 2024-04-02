Blade Batches Get Ready to Assault Opposition: Pawan Kalyan

Kakinada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has made a sensational allegation that his political opponents are trying to disrupt his meetings by sending “blade batches” and making attempts to assault him and the other JS leaders.

Pawan Kalyan, who briefly suspended his campaign and went to Hyderabad on Sunday due to viral fever, arrived in Pithapuram on Monday.

In the morning, senior leader Mandali Buddha Prasad and Nimmaka Jayakrishna joined the party in the presence of Pawan Kalyan. The Jana Sena chief declared Prasad’s candidature for Avanigadda and Nimmayaka Jayakrishna’s name for Palakonda.

In the evening, some doctors, MPTCs and Sarpanches from the YSRC and other groups joined the Jana Sena in the presence of its chief. Pawan Kalyan said he would like to visit each house in the constituency, but he was unable to do so due to security reasons.

“Some persons carrying thin blades are mingling with the party cadres and trying to attack us,” he said and asked the cadres to be alert and prevent such attacks.

The JS chief said the leaders and cadres of the alliance parties should be mindful of the conspiracies of the opponents and remain safe.

PK said, “If the people of this constituency bless me and elect me with the blessing of Goddess Puruhuthika, Sripada Vallabha, God Dattatreya, Bangarupapa Dargah and the Baptist Church, I would be available to the people of the constituency to solve their problems.”

He called upon the youth to enter politics. The Jana Sena would build village, mandal, district and state-level leaders for the party, he said.

Pawan Kalyan criticised the YSRC. He said there’s a huge sound to Fan, the symbol of YSRC, “but no air to it.” The JS symbol Glass “is very sharp.” The alliance of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP would emerge victorious in the elections, he claimed.