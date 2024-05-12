Black days ahead if BJP returns to power: Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has slammed the BJP saying the saffron party’s ‘acche din’ promises never turned true (during its regime). Instead black days are ahead if the BJP is not defeated in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, he said.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him ‘a liar.’ “Modi had promised about corruption–free India. But now protection of the corrupt has become the ‘Modi guarantee. The BJP has assured protection to corrupt people by inducting them into its fold,” he added.

Thackeray’s criticism of the BJP and Modi came in an interview to his party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ while speaking about the Lok Sabha elections. The ongoing political Mahabharata is all about saving democracy and to preserve independence, he said.

“If the liars are elected again, you will have to face fake promises again for the next 10 years. The future of the country will be peaceful and democracy will thrive if the present government is defeated…else the country will see black days. Acche din (good days) never came, but black days will,” the Sena (UBT) chief claimed.

Thackeray also referred to how Shiv Sena, which was headed by him and NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, was broken by the BJP for political aims.

“During the time of Mahabharata, Draupadi was disrobed. Now democracy is being disrobed. This fight is to save democracy. The freedom fighters fought, struggled and sacrificed their lives for independence. We have to preserve this independence,” he said.

The Sena chief accused Modi of betraying Maharashtra by taking away several major projects from the state. “Maharashtra played a key role in ensuring that Modi becomes the Prime Minister in 2014 and 2019. Forty-plus MPs were elected from Maharashtra (in the last two Lok Sabha polls). But Modi took several major projects from Maharashtra to his home-state Gujarat,” he said.

Modi received the love and affection of Maharashtra in the last 10 years. He will now face the anger and curse of Maharashtra, said Thackeray.