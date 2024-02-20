BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Bus Yatra will Start from Basar Today

Adilabad: BJP would start its Komaram Bheem Vijay Sankalp Yatra from Basar. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the party’s OBC Morcha chairman K Laxman will be the chief guests at the public meeting in Bhainsa in Nirmal district on Tuesday.

A special puja will be performed to the Ratham at the Basar temple before the public meeting in Bhainsa.

Total six MLAs - Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, Payal Shankar, Palvai Harish Babu, Ramarao Patel of erstwhile Adilabad district, Armoor and Nizamabad Urban as also Rakesh Reddy, Dhanpal Suryanarayana -- and MPs Dharmapuri Aravind and Soyam Bapu Rao would also attend the event.

Former state president Bandi Sanjya will participate in the bus yatra from Nirmal to Adilabad on the second day, former minister Etala Rajender from Adilabad to Asifabad on the third day, as also party president G Kishan Reddy would participate in the bus yatra from Kagaznaga to Mancherial.

A public meeting will be held in the afternoon. Later, the bus yatra will proceed towards Nirmal and roadshows will also be held. A public meeting will be held in Nirmal at night.

Stage is set for the Vijay Sankalp Yara with elaborate arrangements being made for the public meeting in Bhainsa town. BJP leaders are mobilizing large numbers of people from across the erstwhile Adilabad district.