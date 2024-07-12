Top
BJP's Maheshwar Moves Court to Disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender

Vujjini Vamshidhar
12 July 2024 5:52 PM GMT
BJP's Maheshwar Moves Court to Disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender
BJP Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: BJP Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Friday filed a writ petition seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender for defecting to the Congress without resigning from the House.

Maheshwar Reddy said he had gone to the Speaker’s office to submit the disqualification petition on July 1 but the Speaker was not available. The office staff refused to take the petition or give an acknowledgment.


BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy has also sought the disqualification of Nagender in a separate petition. BRS legislator K.P. Vivekanand has filed an application for the disqualification of Tellam Venkat Rao and Kadiam Srihari, who crossed over to the Congress.

The petition of Maheshwar Reddy was tagged with the BRS petitions and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court adjourned hearing the three petitions to July 15.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
