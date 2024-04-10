BJP Will win LS Elections: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Stating that the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win the Lok Sabha elections, Union minister and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday appealed to the people to cast their vote with caution as they would be deciding the future of the nation.

Addressing the people at a corner meeting in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy said, “PM Modi completed the construction of Ram temple and fulfilled a 500-year-old wish. He also gave cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Scheme and constructed 13 crore toilets as part of the Swachh Bharat mission, and got bank accounts opened for crores of people. Railways, national highways, airport development and Mudra loans among others were given by the Centre. Hence, people need to strengthen the hands of Modi by voting for the BJP.”

“The elections will see the Modi wave fetch a majority of seats for the BJP as he stood by the poor. There is no doubt or ambiguity about this. PM Modi was instrumental in giving 33 per cent reservation to women. They are proving their mettle in all fields like army, air force and are taking part in protecting the country. By making triple talaq illegal, he stood by Muslim women but as Opposition parties are saying that they will bring it back, women will give a befitting answer. The free rice scheme which was started during the time of Covid pandemic is being continued,” he said.

“Women of the self-help groups are getting Rs 20 lakh loans from the Centre. The Centre gave Rs 720 crore for the development of the Secunderabad railway station for which foundation stone was laid by the PM. The station will have all modern amenities like the airports. I seek people to back my candidature from Secunderabad,” he added.