BJP Will Prepare Action Plan to Make India a Viksit Bharat, says Kishan

Hyderabad: TS BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that in its third term the BJP-led Central government would chalk out an action plan to make India `Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

“The steps taken by the Modi government have started giving results in different sectors. A number of loss-making public sector undertakings have turned profitable. Post offices, which were at the verge of closure, have been transformed into postal banks and insurance centres. People will see many such results in the third term of the Modi government,” Kishan Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference after releasing the Telugu version of Sankalp Patra, the party’s manifesto, Kishan Reddy said the BJP had promised to double Mudra loans in five years and turn India into a manufacturing hub. As against four crore houses constructed for the poor in 10 years, the BJP promises to construct three crore houses in the next five years. The Sankalp Patra also promised piped drinking water to every tribal hamlet in five years.

The BJP will aggressively take up ‘One District One Product (1D1P)’ to promote the more prominent product of the district as its brand in the next five years to provide employment to artisans.

Pointing out that the exam papers of competitive exams have leaked for a record 18 times during the BRS regime, Kishan Reddy said the Modi government was determined to bring a tough law to maintain transparency and avoid leakage of question papers. “The country has emerged as a hub for the service sector in the last year and it also made rapid strides in Startup sector and stands in third position in the world,” he said.

BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman called the Congress’ Nyay Patra Rahul Gandhi’s “injustice patra” and people are not ready to trust it.

He said the people were confident that the BJP’s Sankalp Patra was Modi’s guarantee. “The Nyay Patra is intended to break India in the name of caste, and religions as it promises to each section, however, Sankalp Patra intends to make India as Viksit Bharat,” he said.

He pointed out that people were not ready to trust the I.N.D.I.A bloc as it came with a new name in place of UPA, where Rs 12 lakh crore scams took place during its rule. The change of name has not changed their ideology, corrupt behaviour and family politics, he said.