BJP Welcomes New Leaders Amid Criticism from Former Congress Spokesperson



The induction ceremony took place in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde. Gupta, in a statement after joining the BJP, criticised his former party, accusing it of losing direction and credibility by deviating from its traditional stances on issues such as nationalism and Sanatana Dharma.



Gupta's decision to leave the Congress was reportedly influenced by what he described as "constant humiliation and character assassination" by a leader associated with the communication department of the party, seemingly referring to Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary overseeing the communication department.

In a thinly veiled criticism directed at Ramesh, Gupta insinuated that the leader with "Ram" in his name had urged them to remain silent when Sanatana Dharma was under attack. He also questioned the credibility of those within the Congress who have never contested elections but are formulating the party's vision.



Further, Gupta highlighted the Congress' shifting ideological stance, particularly its opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and its recent alignment discussions with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite their past criticisms of each other.



Following his switch to the BJP, Sirwal said the Congress needs to focus on addressing internal issues rather than blaming the BJP for problems such as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He hailed the BJP for ending what he described as "political brokerage" in Jammu and Kashmir, his home region.

The BJP continued to get new leaders into the party on Thursday. Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta, AICC member and youth Congress leader Jahanzaib Sirwal, former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Parampal Kaur, and her husband Gurpreet Singh Maluka, who is the son of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sikander Singh Maluka, officially joined the party on Thursday.