BJP the Primary Opponent in Malkajgiri: KTR

Hyderabad: Attempting to emerge on the top in a three-cornered contest in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, the BRS on Wednesday hits out at the BJP for using Lord Rama to seek votes and called on its workers to teach the Congress a lesson saying Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who won from the constituency in the last elections, failed to do anything for the people of Malkajgiri.

Incidentally, BRS candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy is a former Congress leader who joined the BRS in October last year after he failed to get a Congress ticket from Uppal. The two other big party candidates in the fray, Etala Rajendar from the BJP had left the BRS after a famous fall out with BRS president and then chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in 2021 and P. Sunitha Mahender Reddy who was in the BRS left the party this February and joined the Congress.

In this complicated one-time friends and now rivals scenario, the BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, addressing a party workers meeting in Medchal, took aim at the BJP slamming the party for invoking Lord Rama for electoral gains. Declaring that the BRS’ rival in Malkajgiri was only the BJP, Rama Rao said the BRS had no issue with Lord Rama. “He belongs to all. Rama is not a BJP person, even my name has Rama in it. But we don’t use Rama for politics. The BJP, which is using Lord Rama for political gains, must be taught a lesson,” he said.

He also said the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made many promises before the last elections but did not keep them. “What happened to the Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s bank account that he promised? On top of this, he oversaw the increase of prices of essential commodities,” he said.

“Revanth Reddy too did not keep his promises to the people. There has been no action on cancelling Rs 2 lakh agriculture loans, Rs 4,000 welfare pension and all the Six Guarantees he said will be implemented in 100 days, are nowhere to be seen after four months of Congress government,” he said.