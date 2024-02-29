BJP stresses need to break dynastic rule in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: The Bharatiya Janata Party, gearing up for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, raised its voice against the prevalence of dynastic rule in Kalaburagi.

The BJP SC Morcha organized the 'Bheema Samavesha' at Dr. MS Pandit Rangamandira on Wednesday, where BJP state vice president N Mahesh expressed strong opposition to family-centric politics.

He emphasized the need to break the tradition of familial succession, stating, "The dominance of family politics, where my son should follow me, grandchildren after my son, or the son-in-law should step into politics, should be eradicated."

Mahesh directed his criticism towards AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of perpetuating a form of dynastic rule akin to the Nizams after the departure of the Nizams from Hyderabad.

Taking a swipe at Kharge's concerns about the Constitution and democracy under the Modi regime, Mahesh reminded the audience of the 21-month emergency imposed during Kharge's time, calling it a violation of the Constitution.

Mahesh also addressed the controversial sloganeering incident in Vidhana Soudha, blaming the Congress-led government for emboldening anti-national and anti-Constitution elements. He asserted that the slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' heard in the Assembly posed a threat to the Constitution and democracy.

Kolar MP S. Muniswamy criticized the state government for diverting the Scheduled Tribe (STP) and Scheduled Caste (TSP) funds.

He pointed out the misuse of the Rs 14,282 crore grant meant for guarantee schemes.

He expressed concern that reserved funds were being redirected due to a lack of unity, stating, "Due to lack of unity among us, the reserved funds are going to others."

Former minister Malikayya Guttedar attacked the Congress for neglecting BR Ambedkar, highlighting the Congress not awarding Bharat Ratna to the Constitution's architect.

"The BJP had to come to confer Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar," he added.