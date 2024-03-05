BJP State President BY Vijayendra Demands Arrest And Thorough Investigation In The Vidhan Soudha Sloganeering Incident

Belagavi, March 04: Criticizing the Congress government's approach as a 'my brother policy' towards terrorists and anti-national elements, BJP state president BY Vijayendra expressed concern over the perceived favorable environment for such elements in Karnataka.

"People believe that Karnataka is seen as a favorable environment for anti-national elements," Vijayendra stated upon his arrival at Belagavi Airport on Monday.

He emphasized that the mere arrest of three individuals related to the pro-Pakistan slogans would not suffice. Calling for the arrest of all traitors, Vijayendra urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the background of the individuals, those in contact with them, and the instigators behind the slogans inside Vidhana Soudha.

While the official FSL report from the government is yet to be disclosed, Vijayendra pointed out that the private FSL report has been circulating for three days.

"There could be assertions from some MLAs and ministers that those chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' are innocent. Yet I urge the Chief Minister to treat the matter seriously," he said.

Highlighting the delayed arrest after a week of the incident, Vijayendra attributed it to the Congress's concern about potential hurt feelings within the minority community.

He called on the Congress to move beyond such mentalities and send a clear message to the public by taking strict action.