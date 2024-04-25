BJP stands for nation first: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Chevella Parliamentary constituency Konda Vishweshwar Reddy appealed to voters to support the BJP, highlighting what he said was its robust ideology centered on national interests to foster the nation's prosperity. He said the party’s policy is “antyodaya”, which is aimed at upliftment of the last person and its overarching ideology is nation first.



In an informal discussion with morning walkers at Vikarabad he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering focus played a pivotal role in elevating the country from being the tenth largest economy to the fifth largest. His relentless efforts in assisting impoverished families with free rice ration, rescuing farmers in distress, and supporting sarpanches who built infrastructure in the villages have garnered him a legion of devoted fans.”

Responding to questions from a journalist on who his real competitor is, he said, “It was Congress earlier, but off late we find the BRS gaining support and there is a fierce competition for second position between the BRS and the Congress. In fact the Congress is losing ground and rapidly slipping to the third position in several places. The erosion of people's trust in the Congress Government in Telangana is accelerating, primarily because they have shown a lack of initiative in fulfilling their promises. It’s a double whammy for Congress as people have no confidence in their candidate Ranjit Reddy. The constituents are profoundly disillusioned with his performance over the last five years. They are unanimous in their belief that he disregarded both the people and their issues throughout the past five years. Consequently, there is scant optimism among the populace regarding his ability to effect any positive change in the coming five years and are averse to voting for him.”

Sangita Reddy, spouse of Vishweshwar Reddy, speaking at Meerpet, Maheshwaram, said, “Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has remained a steadfast companion of the people, empathising with their challenges and celebrating their joys. He consistently addresses the concerns of the common man, dedicating himself to finding effective solutions. His commitment to securing funds for the development of Chevella is unwavering, and with the BJP set to form the central government, he pledges to ensure that necessary fund flow to the region to foster its growth and progress.”



