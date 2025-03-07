BJP Slams Karnataka Budget as ‘Vote Bank Politics’

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BKP) leaders on Friday termed the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding finance portfolio as “appeasement of vote bank politics.”

State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated rural government schools remain underfunded while expressing anguish over the budget and pointed to Rs 500 crore allocation for 250 Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools to start classes from pre-primary to pre-university on the model of Karnataka Public Schools in a phased manner.

Likewise, Vijayendra said special business schemes for minorities only and MSMEs and rural entrepreneurs get no support in the budget. There has been no investment in rural employment as job creation is sidelined and vote bank politics takes centre stage.

“Instead of empowering all sections of the society, Congress by borrowing Rs 1.16 lakh crore and Rs 90, 428 crore deficit and it spends on selective appeasement,” accused the State BJP Chief and stated the budget as “A Congress blueprint for appeasement, Not progress.”

Vijayendra said “Where is the budget for real growth? Farmers, youth and rural Karnataka are left behind while Congress focuses only on its vote bank. This is not governance but betrayal of Karnataka’s future.”

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka termed the budget a “pro-Muslim.” Colonies of minorities get Rs 1,000 crore for its development and Wakf Board has been allocated Rs 150 crore while the BJP pressed for its closure.

Ashoka pointed to allocation of Rs 2 crore gurudwaras of Sikh community and termed the allocation an “a mere amount.” He doubted the State Government fulfilled its ‘obligation’ to Muslims voters.