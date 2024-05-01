BJP, Shiv Sena break deadlock over 4 Maharashtra seats

Mumbai: After prolonged negotiations with the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday announced its candidates from the Thane, Kalyan and Nashik Lok Sabha seats. Shiv Sena sitting MP Hemant Godse will be contesting from Nashik, while Naresh Mhaske, a close aide of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be contesting from the Thane seat. The Sena also officially announced Dr Shrikant Shinde’s candidature from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP is expected to announce its candidate from the Palghar seat. Thus, the NDA’s final seat sharing formula in Maharashtra is likely to be 28 seats for BJP, 15 seats for Shiv Sena, four seats for NCP four and a seat for Mahadev Jankar-led RSP.

After the declaration of both sides of candidates, there will be a direct fight in Thane, Kalyan and Nashik between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena.

BJP wanted to contest Thane Lok Sabha seat, while Ajit Pawar led NCP wanted to field its senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal in Nashik. However, Mr. Bhujbal was told to pull out of the race due to the fear of Maratha backlash.

“After Bhujbal’s withdrawal, we did not find a better candidate so we left our claim,” Brijmohan Srivastava, NCP national spokesperson told this newspaper.

Hemant Godse, a two term MP from Nashik, will face Rajabhau Waje of the Shiv Sena (UBT), whose candidature was announced more than a month ago. Naresh Mhaske, ex-mayor of Thane, will be pitted against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajan Vichare.

A senior BJP leader said that they wanted to contest the Thane seat but the chief minister refused to swap it. “We were left with no choice except requesting them to exchange Palghar Lok Sabha seat with Thane seat. The Shiv Sena is not ready to leave even Palghar seat, but top leadership of the Shiv Sena and BJP are going hold a meeting over Palghar seat. We are hopeful that the Sena will concede this seat to BJP. A candidate for Palghar Lok Sabha seat will be announced within 48 hours,” the senior BJP leader said.

Rajendra Gavit is currently representing Palghar Lok Sabha constituency as Shiv Sena (undivided) representative. After the split in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde in 2022, Mr. Gavit backed the Shinde faction.

Chief Minister Eknath Shine told the reporters that they are going to contest on 15 seats. The BJP and Shiv Sena candidates would win all six seats of Mumbai. "We have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold his rallies in Mumbai. He will hold two rallies," Mr. Shinde said.