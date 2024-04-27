BJP seeks fool-proof disbursal of pensions in AP

Vijayawada: BJP AP media in-charge and spokesperson Pathuri Nagabhushanam on Saturday demanded that the AP government make fool-proof arrangements for disbursement of social security pensions on May 1.

Addressing media here on Saturday, he insisted that the state government deliver pensions to beneficiaries at their homes on May 1, as against the government's plan to distribute pensions on May 3, suggesting that officials should act proactively in the matter of pensions.

Nagabhushanam held officials responsible for the deaths of over 30 people in April when pensioners had been forced to go to the respective offices under the hot sun to collect their pensions.

Under the circumstances, the BJP spokesperson wanted the pensions to be delivered at doorsteps of pensioners in May.