BJP promotes enmity among people, Congress fails to keep word: KCR

Karimnagar: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday trashed the BJP and Congress and their policies, urging people to vote for the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections.



Rao, who concluded his 17-day campaign bus tour in Siddipet in the evening, said the BJP did not care for the common people and was a party of the rich, the corporates and the business classes.

“The BJP seeks to gain by promoting hatred among people. And Congress came to power in the state making impossible to keep promises. Even the free bus service for women has turned into a circus and is an utter failure,” he said. He urged voters in Siddipet to give at least one lakh vote majority from the segment to BRS candidate P. Venkatram Reddy and ensure his win.

Earlier, in Sircilla, the BRS chief said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited Vemulawada, and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, boasted they were true Hindus, but had done nothing for the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple.

Addressing a large crowd and seeking votes for BRS’ Karimnagar candidate B. Vinod Kumar, Rao said Modi had imposed GST on handloom clothes, and suspended all benefits and schemes for weavers. “The BJP is saying that ‘ab ki baar 400 par’. The only things that will go 400 sou par will be price of petrol and diesel if Modi wins again,” he said.