BJP Not in Sync with TD Manifesto

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram sitting MP Margani Bharat, who is now the YSRC candidate from Rajamahendravaram City assembly constituency, on Wednesday underlined that the NDA alliance manifesto with super six promises has not been accepted by the Bharatiya Janata Party, though it is part of the alliance.



Bharat told media in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday that TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has no original thinking and has come up with a hotch-potch manifesto, whose contents have been copied from other parties.

He urged people not to believe in the manifesto and vote for YSRC again, so that the state can continue on the path of progress.

The YSRC candidate declared that he will be providing employment to 10,000 unemployed youth in Rajamahendravaram city constituency in the coming five years.