BJP needs to be cleansed in Karnataka, says Sadananda Gowda

BENGALURU: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied him re-nomination to contest from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing election, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Thursday stated that he was “pained” over the denial of ticket but said that he has resolved to initiate steps to “cleanse” the party in Karnataka through a campaign after Lok Sabha elections.

The reason given by Sadananda Gowda for him to take-up 'cleansing job' in BJP Karnataka unit, Gowda said, in an oblique reference to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, accused him of being “selfish” and running the party on “caste,” “dynastic,” “nepotism,” and doing “undue favours to his followers.”

Sadananda Gowda, at a press conference here, stated that he has turned down the invite from the Congress party to join and contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket and stated that the denial of party ticket to him by BJP leaders to contest Bengaluru North seat would make them regret their decision later on.

In place of Sadananda Gowda, BJP has fielded Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, a close aide of Yediyurappa, to contest from Bengaluru North east. Shobha had earlier represented Chikkamagaluru-Udupi Lok Sabha seat twice.

Asked why he missed the ticket, Gowda said all leaders of Bengaluru North had backed my candidature and that was more than enough for the BJP Central leaders to back my candidature rather than BJP leaders believing on survey reports on winning chances of nominees.

Commenting on the affairs of BJP in Karnataka, Gowda said to a query that Central BJP leaders might not be aware of the happenings in the State and stated that “The views expressed by me now would have caught the attention of the Central BJP leaders for them to act.”

He recalled here that State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra was appointed after he raised the issue and also the appointment of Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka was made by the Central leaders of the party.“I can do it (cleansing job)”,” exuded the BJP leader.

The former Chief Minister asserted that he would not rest until BJP is “cleansed” in Karnataka and expressed confidence that all like-minded persons in his party would join him in his efforts to “cleanse” BJP in coming days.

He said his aim is to make BJP a pro-people party and accepted by all sections of the people and make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dreams of ending “dynastic politics” and “end corruption.”

None of the leaders dare to speak on the current affairs of BJP in Karnataka, said Gowda and stated that “Dictatorship is unacceptable for the people of Karnataka.”

Gowda assured to work for the success of BJP nominees to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi ascend the post of Prime Minister for the third time in a row and stated that Modi is one who “transformed” the nation.