BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda Intensifies Campaign in Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Saturday intensified his campaigning in Kendrapara parliamentary constituency by addressing a public rally in Patkura assembly segment and holding a roadshow.

The BJP stalwart, who represented the constituency for 10 years after winning the 2009 and 2014 polls on the Biju Janata Dal ticket, addressed a public meeting at Tikanpur under the Patkura assembly seat. The party’s MLA candidate for the Patkura assembly segment, Tejeswar Parida, also shared dais with the Panda.

Panda took a dig at the Odisha government over the large-scale migration of workers from Odisha to other states in search of livelihood.



Raising the issue of labour migration from his own constituency, the former lawmaker said migrant workers are facing many hardships at their workplaces and being harassed by the recruiters.

“Every year, I get letters from people on the distressing conditions of Odia migrant workers stranded overseas. I try my best to secure their release. Why has the state government failed to create adequate job opportunities for these people here in their home districts?” asked Baijayant.

Baijayant was elected from Kendrapara Lok Sabha twice in 2009 and 2014 on the BJD ticket. He, however, quit the BJD after he was sidelined in the party.

He also added, "It is a matter of pride for me that the people of Patkura have reposed faith in me. You have blessed me twice to represent Kendrapara in the Parliament of India. I hope you will once again bless me to serve you.”

Launching an attack on the ruling BJD, Baijayant Panda said the state government had failed to address the real issues faced by the people at the grassroots.

“We must ask the state government why people in the state continue to suffer from poverty despite the 24 years of rule by the BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Why are the youths of the state now battling the crisis of unemployment? Why are the farmers of the state also struggling to get actual prices of their produce? Why has the BJD government failed to enhance the income level of the farmers?” he questioned.

The former lawmaker said during his stint as Kendrapara Lok Sabha member, he made efforts to bring rail connectivity to the district.

“Kendrapara was the only coastal district in Odisha which had no rail connectivity. Now, it has got place in the railway map of India. My next effort would be to get industries to the state," he pointed out.