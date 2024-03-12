BJP is committed to development of Telugu states: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways has developed exponentially in the last 10 years, said Union minister Kishan Reddy.

He said that the Modi-led government has been committed to the development of the Telugu states.

He hailed the BJP government for designing the Vande Bharat Expresses to meet the international standards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Secunderabad-Visakha Vande Bharat Express from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

At the Secunderabad railway station, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy participated in the programme.

Already, three Vande Bharat Expresses are running in the purview of South Central Railway. The inauguration of the Secunderabad-Visakha Express takes the number to four.

Kishan Reddy said that 90 per cent of the terminal works have been completed at Charlapalli and in a few days, it would be inaugurated.

Modi inaugurated 10 Vande Bharat Expresses virtually on Tuesday, taking their total number to more than 50 in the country.