BJP holds Homa and Shuddhikaran in Dharwad

Dharwad: Alleging violation of protocol at an event in Hubballi, BJP leaders, led by Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly Arvind Bellad, staged a protest in Dharwad on Friday by performing a symbolic ‘Homa’ and 'Shuddhikaran.'

The ritual named as ‘Mulla Moksha Homa’ and 'Shuddhikaran of Government office,' was conducted in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which was attended by party workers.

Arvind Bellad accused the Karnataka Congress government of misusing a publicly funded event in Hubballi by turning it into a political rally, where party banners were displayed on stage, officials acted as party guests, and a Quran recitation was held during the government function.

Earlier, Bellad had posted on X: “Blatant misuse of government platforms by the Congress government in Karnataka! In Hubballi, a publicly funded event was hijacked by Congress leaders and officials and turned into a full-fledged party show. Party banners on stage, Quran recitation in a government function, and officials themselves behaving like Congress workers.”