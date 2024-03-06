BJP Focused on Providing Nutritious Food to Women and Children, says Kishan

Hyderabad: BJP state unit chief and Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the BJP-led NDA government has provided huge funds for providing nutritious food for children.

Speaking after distributing Modi Kits to infants, mothers and children at Musheerabad on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy said, as per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are doing many programmes to provide nutritious food for children.

"We will organise such programmes to distribute nutritious food for children in all areas in the future. We all have the responsibility to make mothers and babies healthy. The BJP government at the Centre has taken up many schemes for providing financial assistance to women in the country," Kishna Reddy said.

The BJP government has launched many programmes like free LPG gas cylinders for poor women, free medical treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme and construction of free toilets. The BJP also will take up new programmes for the health of the people in the future also.