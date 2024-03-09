BJP fails to grow in AP by politics of alliance

Vijayawada: The BJP in Andhra Pradesh has been losing every opportunity to grow and strengthen itself due to its penchant to work in alliance with other parties.

Except in the 2014 polls, when it won four assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the TD, its performance remained poor all through these years. Though the BJP is holding power in Delhi since 2014, the party’s AP leadership took very little efforts to develop the BJP in AP.

The BJP fared very badly in the 2019 polls in AP. It failed to win any seat both for the assembly and the Lok Sabha. The party’s national leadership has made some efforts to strengthen the party in AP by organising a series of programmes and selecting nearly 10 parliamentary segments to be “nurtured” with special care. It assigned the party’s central ministers to visit these and personally monitor implementation of a series of developmental works and welfare schemes being initiated by the BJP led NDA government.

Accordingly, the party is getting strengthened slowly and it even started booth level committees to reach out to the people for proper implementation of welfare schemes. Though very late, it started campaigns to publicise a series of developmental works and welfare schemes initiated for the development of AP in the last 10 days under the stewardship of PM Modi.

Alongside, the party is reviving its old, yet badly mauled, alliance with the TD again to contest the 2024 polls. The BJP is continuing its allaance with the Jana Sena.

A senior leader from AP BJP said, “Though we are ready to field nominees for all 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats, we are again going for an alliance with TD. Our national leadership intends to win 370 LS seats - over 400 LS seats for the NDA - in addition to evolving a common strategy to defeat the YSRC.”