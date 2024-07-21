BJP eyes BRS leaders to win local body polls

Adilabad: The BJP will join the BRS at mandal and village levels and campaign for the ensuing local body elections in the erstwhile Adilabad district.



The BJP has four MLAs and an MP in the district and it wants to strengthen the party at the grassroots level by luring leaders of opponent parties into its fold to win local elections.



Winning the local body elections is important for the BJP to come to power in the next Assembly elections. It is said BJP MLAs and MP and party in-charges will personally meet BRS leaders and persuade them to join the saffron party. This is part of the BJP’s action plan to face the ensuing local body elections.



The BJP will take up public issues like lack of roads or damaged roads to villages, farmer related issues and lack of funds at gram panchayats. The party leaders will mobilize local people on these issues and stage protests to corner the state government.



The BJP is planning to lure BRS second-rung leaders at village and mandal levels to strengthen the party at the grassroots.



Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar said they have conducted two surveys and identified leaders to field them in the local body elections.



He said BJP will win a good number of seats for sarpanch, ZPTC and MPTC and ZP chairman posts. Payal Shankar said they missed the Adilabad ZP chairman post by a single vote. Payal Shankar said, along with MP Godam Nagesh, he will start village visits soon.