BJP Conducts ‘Tiffin Baithak’ on Foundation Day

Hyderabad: Many senior BJP leaders took part in ‘tiffin baithak’ programme commemorating the party foundation day on Saturday. State party president G. Kishan Reddy participated in the event at Kachiguda, party general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Sadhana School in Karimnagar, national vice-president D.K. Aruna at Koilkonda and OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman at Chikkadpally.

Party MPs, MLAs, office-bearers and candidates in the Lok Sabha fray took part in the `tiffin baithak’ programmes at all important public places in the state by hoisting the party flag.



The BJP leaders and activists from the booth level brought tiffin boxes from their homes and covered all polling booths and other important places in the state.

The BJP cadre had three goals during the programme, including a resolution to work for `Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’; getting 370 additional votes at every booth than on the previous occasion and ensuring at least 50 per cent voting in each booth.



