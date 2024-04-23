BJP Chargesheet to Pinpoint Congress Failures

Hyderabad: The state BJP is preparing a chargesheet which will focus on the “unkept” promises of the Revanth Reddy government in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Using audio-visual aids, the chargesheet will also have the letter to voters from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi that was circulated before the Assembly polls as well as media advertisements on the Six Guarantees.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a BJP leader claimed that the Congress had stated it would will implement the Six Guarantees at its first Cabinet meeting on December 9, Sonia Gandhi's birthday. It was not to be.

He said that the free bus travel scheme for women was not valid in ‘super express’ and other services of the RTC. The frequency of the other services was less, he pointed out.

The chargesheet would claim that it was due to the pressure from the BJP’s ‘Rythu Deeksha’ programme of BJP state president Kishan Reddy that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had announced the deadline for the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme and Rs 500 crop bonus.

When the BRS was in power, the Congress had asked farmers to stop repayment as it would waive the loans. Farmers did so, and were now not eligible for fresh loans.

The BJP leader said the chargesheet would prove that the Congress had cheated the people them with impractical promises when the state coffers were empty. The Congress government requires at least Rs 1 lakh crore to fulfil the promises given to farmers alone, he said.

It will show how the promises of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi as well as those mentioned the Warangal Rythu Declaration, Hyderabad Youth Declaration, Chevella Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Declaration, Minority Declaration, and Kamareddy Backward Classes Declaration.

The promise of 10 grams of gold and cash of Rs 1 lakh to women and electric scooters was not met, he said. Even the families of statehood agitation martyrs had not got the promised 250-sq. yds of land.