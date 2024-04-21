BJP Candidate Booked for Religious Remarks

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazar police booked a case of deliberate and malicious acts intending to outrage religious feelings under Section 295/A of the IPC against Madhavi Latha, BJP contestant for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

The complainant, Md Sheikh Imran, 38, a resident of First Lancer. in his complaint on Saturday stated that Madhavi Latha had been making derogatory comments against the Muslim community after she was announced as the BJP contestant.

Imran stated that on April 17, during the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra, Madhavi Latha had made a gesture of shooting an arrow at the masjid located at Siddiamber Bazaar, which had hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, and sought stringent action against her.

Based on Imran’s statement police have registered an FIR against Madhavi Latha.