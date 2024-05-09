BJP B Team MIM Must Be Ousted for Hyd’s Development: Waliullah

Hyderabad: Congress Hyderabd candidate Mohammed Waliullah Sameer pledged to bring development and change to Hyderabad if elected as MP on May 13.



He welcomed the statement of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi that there was a secret alliance between the AIMIM and the BJP. Sameer claimed that both MIM and BJP perpetuate a communal narrative to push their divisive agenda. Sameer was speaking at a roadshow in Malakpet constituency on Thursday.



Despite holding the Hyderabad seat since 1984, MIM has neither presented a progress report nor outlined a development plan for the future. He alleged that the BJP has consistently helped MIM in creating a climate of fear among Hyderabad voters. In return, MIM fields candidates in various constituencies across India, in order to divide votes that ensure BJP's win.



"Owaisi contests elections with the sole slogan 'vote for me or else BJP will win,' and BJP aids him with provocative statements from its leaders," Sameer said.

He cited the examples of BJP candidate Madhavi Latha making a gesture at a mosque to provoke Muslims and another BJP leader, Navneet Rana, warning the Owaisi brothers of dire consequences if their police protection was withdrawn for just 15 seconds. "Owaisi contests elections with the sole slogan 'vote for me or else BJP will win,' and BJP aids him with provocative statements from its leaders," Sameer said.He cited the examples of BJP candidate Madhavi Latha making a gesture at a mosque to provoke Muslims and another BJP leader, Navneet Rana, warning the Owaisi brothers of dire consequences if their police protection was withdrawn for just 15 seconds.



These acts, Sameer alleged, clearly indicated that neither the MIM nor the BJP was genuinely interested in the welfare of the people; they were focused on winning elections through communal rhetoric.



Sameer emphasised that he has been working in the Old City since 2018, advocating development and urging people to move away from the divisive narratives of MIM and BJP.



"The youth of Hyderabad need jobs and higher education. People want better civic amenities, improved roads, quality electricity and safe drinking water. They are no longer interested in the Hindu-Muslim rhetoric from MIM and BJP," he said.



Sameer outlined a clear agenda for development. "I’ve promised to create jobs for 5,000 youth in the Old City and provide subsidised loans to 50,000 unemployed youth. If elected, I will ensure sanction of a super-specialty hospital in the Old City within 100 days," he said.

Sameer outlined a clear agenda for development. "I’ve promised to create jobs for 5,000 youth in the Old City and provide subsidised loans to 50,000 unemployed youth. If elected, I will ensure sanction of a super-specialty hospital in the Old City within 100 days," he said.



