BJD Declares 3 More Seats for Assembly Polls in Odisha, 2 Sitting MLAs’ Tickets Axed

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday evening announced its eighth list of Assembly candidates. In the eighth list, the party announced candidates for 3 seats — Bhograi, Begunia, and Khurda.

Below is BJD's 8th list of Assembly candidates:

Bhograi: Goutam Buddha Das

Begunia: Pradeep Kumar Sahu

Khordha: Rajendra Kumar Sahu

In the eighth phase, the ruling party has axed tickets of two sitting MLAs — Bhograi MLA Ananta Das and Khurda MLA Jyotindranath Mitra.

Ananta Das had been lobbying for a ticket for his son, as he was ailing. However, he has been replaced with Goutam Buddha Das this time.

Khurda MLA Jyotindranath Mitra was replaced by Rajendra Kumar Sahu.

The BJD has so far declared candidates for 144 seats. It is yet to announce candidates for Khandapada, Nilagiri and Korei seats where infighting is reportedly been acute over ticket aspirations.