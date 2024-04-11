Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based entrepreneur has accused former SP P. Radha Kishan Rao, one of the prime suspects in the phone tapping case, of hatching a criminal conspiracy alongwith with his company’s CEO Balaji and four part-directors to usurp his company Kria Healthcare.

In his compliant to the Jubilee Hills Police Station, the complainant, Venu Madhav Chennupati, 46, a businessman, a resident of Manikonda, said that Balaji got him to sign the settlement agreement transferring his share under duress by threatening him with guns at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The price of the deal, he said, was decided by Radha Kishan Rao.

Based on the complaint, the Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday registered a fresh case against Radha Kishan Rao and eight others for allegedly kidnapping and harassing Venu Madhav with false complaints.

At the DCP office. Balaji, in his capacity as CEO, threatened him, stating that he would assist the four part-time directors in fabricating additional false cases against him if he didn't sign the settlement agreement. He was also made to sign the settlement agreement with weapons like guns and sticks being shown at him, and he had to sign the agreement to save his life.

The police have booked cases under Section 386 (commits extortion by putting any person in fear of death), 365 (kidnaps or abducts any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 120(B) (Criminal conspiracy) read with 34 IPC against Radha Kishan Rao and others.

According to the FIR, Venu Madhav returned to India in 2008. In 2011, he founded Kria Healthcare aimed at providing affordable healthcare solutions. By 2014, they were working on major projects in Andhra Pradesh, including 165 urban healthcare centres, telemedicine facilities, and emergency vehicles. In 2011, started a healthcare services company Kria Healthcare, Road No. 76, Jubilee Hills.

In 2016, Kria Healthcare was operating three major projects: running 165 urban primary healthcare centres in AP, managing telemedicine centres in Khammam, and overseeing 1,033 national highway emergency vehicles, with a total project worth Rs 250 crore over five years.

In 2016, the company got four new part-time directors, who later connived with CEO Bajaji, Radha Kishan Rao to forcibly take over his company from him.

When differences developed between the company’s founder and complainant on one hand and the company’s partners on the other, the partners approached former Hyderabad Task Force Radha Kishan for helping them in kidnapping and forcing him into signing off the remaining shares and resigning from the company.

"Radha Kishan Rao, and circle inspector Gattu Mallu indulged in threatening, harassing and kidnapping the complainant. The accused officer was also indulged in settling the issue. Based on the complaint, police have registered," the police said.

Meanwhile, the Punjagutta police produced Radha Kishan Rao before the court after the police custody came to an end on Wednesday. Later, the court shifted Radha Kishan Rao to judicial remand after his medical examination.



