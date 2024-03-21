Bishops, 200 Priests take Part in Chrism Mass, Bless Holy Oil

New Delhi: As Lent progresses towards Holy Week, the Catholic community took part in the Chrism Mass, commemorating the Institution of the Eucharist and Priesthood. The Mass, held at St Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad, featured over 200 priests, 300 religious sisters, and nearly 2,000 congregation members.

During the ceremony, Holy Oil was blessed for use in the sacraments throughout the year, and all priests renewed their vows.

The Mass, conducted by Archbishop of Vishakapatnam Mallavarapu Prakash, saw Cardinal Poola Anthony addressing the congregation. In his sermon, Archbishop Prakash emphasised Jesus Christ as the sacrament of salvation and urged the church to continue its mission of salvation, with believers serving as an extension of the church.

Fr Victor Emmanuel, Proctor and Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, noted the strong turnout and participation in the sacraments during the Mass, exceeding expectations.

Jonathan, a resident of AS Raonagar, shared that attending the Mass with his family was a deeply touching experience, prompting reflection on the significance of Jesus's coming.