Binge Watching, Mobile Use at Nights Disrupting Sleep Patterns: Survey

Hyderabad: Do you fall asleep at work? You wake up but do not feel refreshed? You are not alone. Mattress maker Wakefit said it worked on `The great Indian sleep scorecard’ from over 10,000 responses from March 2023 to Feb. 2024. The survey also found out that 56% of respondents in Hyderabad feel sleepy during work hours. Close to half of them do not feel refreshed upon waking up.

The report also indicated that 91% of the respondents use their phones just before bedtime. About 36% went to bed post 11 pm, well past the ideal bedtime. Also, about 48% did not feel refreshed on waking up. These findings hint at growing late-night activities that impact the quality of sleep and subsequent daytime functioning. About 33% of respondents in Hyderabad feel they have insomnia.About 56% of people admitted to staying up late bingeing on OTT and doom scrolling, indicating the pervasive influence of digital platforms on sleep habits. About 91% reported that they use their phones just before bedtime, a habit which could disrupt sleep routines.Also, 32% respondents reported that their work requires them to stay up late, suggesting demanding schedules. Another 29% of them were staying up late at night worrying about their future. These highlight the need for interventions to improve sleep quality and overall well-being. About 41% believe that avoiding digital devices before sleep can enhance sleep quality. About 59% of them believe that a consistent sleep routine is needed.